FedEx Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.15 (NYSE:FDX)

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 18th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of 1.15 per share by the shipping service provider on Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th.

FedEx has increased its dividend by an average of 5.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. FedEx has a dividend payout ratio of 32.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect FedEx to earn $17.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.9%.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of FDX stock opened at $174.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $161.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.52. The company has a market cap of $45.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx has a 12 month low of $141.92 and a 12 month high of $266.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by ($1.70). The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.78 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 3.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that FedEx will post 14.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $190.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $186.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of FedEx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $199.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a $215.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $207.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director R Brad Martin purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $143.41 per share, with a total value of $215,115.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,557.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in FedEx during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FedEx during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in FedEx by 553.3% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 392 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in FedEx by 77.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 636 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 96.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 853 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. 71.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Stories

