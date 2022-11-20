Bank of Montreal Can Cuts Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,824 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 24,317 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.09% of MSCI worth $30,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 178.3% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSCI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 161.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of MSCI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

MSCI stock opened at $490.31 on Friday. MSCI Inc. has a twelve month low of $376.41 and a twelve month high of $667.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $445.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $442.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.28 and a beta of 1.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. MSCI’s payout ratio is 48.22%.

MSCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MSCI in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on MSCI from $505.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Atlantic Securities raised their price target on MSCI from $444.00 to $498.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on MSCI to $504.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on MSCI from $514.00 to $546.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MSCI has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $507.11.

In other MSCI news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total transaction of $3,450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,157,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total value of $3,450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,157,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Andrew C. Wiechmann sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.38, for a total value of $498,718.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,212,369.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

