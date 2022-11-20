Deutsche Bank AG Sells 697,101 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,289,962 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 697,101 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $122,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 184.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,402 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 6,102 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 692.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,971 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 2,596 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 330.3% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 667 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at $293,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE CNQ opened at $59.72 on Friday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of $37.40 and a fifty-two week high of $70.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.23.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.6237 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 28.45%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CNQ. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$100.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. TD Securities cut shares of Canadian Natural Resources to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.36.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

