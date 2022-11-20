1,500,002 Shares in Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY) Bought by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,500,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,270,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 4.17% of Pagaya Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Pagaya Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $160,964,000.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush began coverage on Pagaya Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ PGY opened at $1.03 on Friday. Pagaya Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $34.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.53. The company has a quick ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $185.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Pagaya Technologies Ltd. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in Israel, the United States, and the Cayman Islands. It develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. Its partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent financial institutions, auto finance providers, and brokers.

