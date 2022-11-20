Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases New Stake in Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 392,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,654,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.24% of Outfront Media at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in Outfront Media by 100.2% in the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 853,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,465,000 after buying an additional 427,171 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Outfront Media by 6.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,795,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,279,000 after buying an additional 288,219 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Outfront Media by 19.5% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Outfront Media by 56.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 8,160 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Outfront Media by 169.0% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 19,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 12,397 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on OUT shares. Barrington Research dropped their target price on Outfront Media from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com lowered Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.75.

Outfront Media Trading Up 1.1 %

Outfront Media Announces Dividend

NYSE:OUT opened at $17.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Outfront Media Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.97 and a 1-year high of $29.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.78%. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.37%.

Outfront Media Company Profile

Outfront Media Inc leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, Outfront Media Inc will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

