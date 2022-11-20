Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires 65,300 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 179,050 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,300 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $6,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 34,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 40,938 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 4,502 shares in the last quarter. swisspartners Ltd. raised its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. swisspartners Ltd. now owns 41,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 122.4% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 35,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 19,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LWM Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. Institutional investors own 28.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LSXMA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $64.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.43.

Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $42.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12-month low of $34.40 and a 12-month high of $54.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.20.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 5.32%. Analysts predict that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.31 per share, with a total value of $29,310.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,300. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 2,800 shares of company stock valued at $81,594 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

