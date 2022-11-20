Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Bought by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,217 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ALGN. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 1st quarter worth $278,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,601 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,792 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 1,197 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Align Technology

In other news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 10,600 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $188.58 per share, with a total value of $1,998,948.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,401 shares in the company, valued at $34,962,920.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 10,600 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $188.58 per share, with a total value of $1,998,948.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,962,920.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Warren S. Thaler purchased 1,050 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $191.21 per share, with a total value of $200,770.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,863,645.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Align Technology Stock Down 0.7 %

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ALGN shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Align Technology from $300.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Align Technology from $402.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Align Technology from $250.00 to $165.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Align Technology from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Align Technology from $325.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $298.00.

Shares of Align Technology stock opened at $193.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a PE ratio of 29.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 27.28 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $245.44. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $172.05 and a 12 month high of $691.96.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $890.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.00 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 14.39%. Align Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. Analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

Featured Stories

