Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Holdings in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 935,475 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 186,352 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.54% of Brookfield Renewable worth $34,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arjuna Capital boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 1.3% during the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 22,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 9.6% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 1.3% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 3.0% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 13,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 1.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. 69.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BEPC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

NYSE:BEPC opened at $30.83 on Friday. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 1-year low of $28.40 and a 1-year high of $44.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.00 and a 200 day moving average of $35.90. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of -55.05 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio is presently -228.57%.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,723 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

