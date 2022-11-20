AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Shares Sold by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,053 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 6,678 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVAV. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in AeroVironment by 227.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 364 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 187.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 575 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AeroVironment during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AeroVironment during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on AVAV. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AeroVironment in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James upgraded AeroVironment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on AeroVironment from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

AeroVironment Price Performance

In related news, Director Charles Thomas Burbage sold 7,324 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total value of $693,436.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,506,957.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CAO Brian Charles Shackley sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.39, for a total transaction of $50,195.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,518.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Charles Thomas Burbage sold 7,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total value of $693,436.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,602 shares in the company, valued at $4,506,957.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AeroVironment stock opened at $92.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. AeroVironment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.03 and a twelve month high of $114.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 1,854.97 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.92.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.19). AeroVironment had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 0.31%. The firm had revenue of $108.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AeroVironment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.