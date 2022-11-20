Alps Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Alps Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,463 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in ANSYS by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in ANSYS by 89.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in ANSYS by 327.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 154 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in ANSYS by 178.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 170 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in ANSYS by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 175 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.59, for a total value of $101,845.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,206,953.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on ANSYS from $243.00 to $233.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on ANSYS from $260.00 to $248.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities raised ANSYS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $295.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ANSYS in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on ANSYS from $260.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $263.91.

NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $243.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.23 billion, a PE ratio of 45.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $194.23 and a 52-week high of $413.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $245.84.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.15. ANSYS had a net margin of 23.13% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $472.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

