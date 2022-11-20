Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Shares Purchased by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) by 5,267.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 148,200 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,439 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $7,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rogers Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Rogers Communications by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in Rogers Communications by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 1,237 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Rogers Communications by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Rogers Communications by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 44.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rogers Communications stock opened at $44.58 on Friday. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.23 and a 52-week high of $64.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.367 dividend. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.87%.

RCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rogers Communications in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Desjardins cut their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$80.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$83.00 to C$81.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rogers Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.22.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

