Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 996 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Alps Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 996 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 44,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,584,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 615,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,213,000 after purchasing an additional 190,552 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,476,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $118,082,000 after purchasing an additional 29,881 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TransUnion in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in TransUnion by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 106,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,555,000 after buying an additional 13,466 shares during the period. 98.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TransUnion Price Performance

NYSE:TRU opened at $60.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.86. The company has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.29. TransUnion has a 52-week low of $50.32 and a 52-week high of $120.48.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. TransUnion had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 34.48%. The business had revenue of $938.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.27 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. TransUnion’s payout ratio is currently 6.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on TransUnion to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised TransUnion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on TransUnion from $95.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (down previously from $109.00) on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on TransUnion from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.00.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Featured Articles

