Bank of Montreal Can Has $34.64 Million Stock Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 103.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,241 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,487 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $34,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 96 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 410.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 102 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 82.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 124 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 223.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 126 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $350.00 to $348.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $391.22.

Cooper Companies Stock Up 1.5 %

Cooper Companies stock opened at $307.40 on Friday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.21 and a twelve month high of $430.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $277.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $305.57. The company has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The medical device company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $843.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $830.22 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.77 EPS for the current year.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

