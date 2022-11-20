Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $7.36 Million Holdings in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its stake in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) by 69.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 468,100 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Flagstar Bancorp were worth $7,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FBC. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,665 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,921 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 5,693 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 28,779 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 192,455 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $8,160,000 after buying an additional 6,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 124.7% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 370,921 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $15,727,000 after buying an additional 205,854 shares in the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Flagstar Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, Director Peter Schoels sold 10,000 shares of Flagstar Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total value of $349,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,007.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

FBC stock opened at $37.48 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.74. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.82 and a fifty-two week high of $53.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.17. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 18.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.94 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flagstar Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.74%.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

