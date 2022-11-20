AIA Group Ltd Purchases New Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

AIA Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 1,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 84 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 209.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 91.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on DPZ shares. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $368.00 to $335.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. UBS Group raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $430.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $373.00 to $359.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $370.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $362.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $408.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Domino’s Pizza Trading Up 0.3 %

In other news, Director James A. Goldman sold 399 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $131,670.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,123 shares in the company, valued at $2,020,590. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DPZ opened at $367.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $334.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $364.37. The stock has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.69. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12-month low of $299.41 and a 12-month high of $567.57.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The restaurant operator reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

