AIA Group Ltd Invests $190,000 in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

AIA Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,350 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,506,741 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,433,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,018 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,305,375 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,266,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534,765 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 15.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,704,617 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $570,266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433,826 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,646,475 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $149,663,000 after purchasing an additional 71,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 33.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,223,739 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $136,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,897 shares during the last quarter. 61.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CLF opened at $14.33 on Friday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.82 and a 52-week high of $34.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 2.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.32. The firm has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 2.18.

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The mining company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.39). Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. Cleveland-Cliffs’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CLF. B. Riley cut their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Argus cut their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $33.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Wolfe Research lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $14.50 to $13.60 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.42.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

