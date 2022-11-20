Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Grows Stock Holdings in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 209,294 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,837 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.12% of MP Materials worth $6,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in MP Materials during the first quarter worth $45,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in MP Materials by 17.5% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MP Materials during the second quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in MP Materials by 409.8% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. 71.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 23,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total value of $812,548.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,288,458 shares in the company, valued at $44,361,608.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total value of $534,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 211,476 shares in the company, valued at $6,849,707.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 23,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total transaction of $812,548.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,288,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,361,608.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 765,016 shares of company stock worth $26,628,508 over the last three months. Insiders own 41.30% of the company’s stock.

MP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of MP Materials from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of MP Materials to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of MP Materials from $46.00 to $45.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of MP Materials from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.39.

NYSE:MP opened at $32.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 17.33 and a current ratio of 18.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.69. MP Materials Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $26.19 and a fifty-two week high of $60.19.

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

