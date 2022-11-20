AIA Group Ltd Purchases Shares of 4,068 Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

AIA Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 149.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 51.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CPB has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on Campbell Soup to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Campbell Soup in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Campbell Soup in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.90.

Campbell Soup Stock Performance

Shares of CPB opened at $51.56 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $39.85 and a 12 month high of $53.28. The company has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.41.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.20%.

Insider Activity at Campbell Soup

In related news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 3,600 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total transaction of $170,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,445 shares in the company, valued at $683,970.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 21.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.