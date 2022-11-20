91,344 Shares in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Acquired by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 91,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,033,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 358,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,191,000 after purchasing an additional 55,413 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,646 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 22,861 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 4,958 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 8,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at $494,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

BMY stock opened at $77.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.02. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $53.22 and a 1-year high of $81.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $164.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.40.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.16. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.30% and a net margin of 14.29%. The firm had revenue of $11.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on BMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Guggenheim downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $1,768,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,571,177. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $1,768,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,571,177. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total value of $3,621,380.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,502,391.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 296,111 shares of company stock valued at $21,582,900. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.