Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Purchased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 44,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 914 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $4,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the first quarter valued at $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Simon Property Group by 3,000.0% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the second quarter valued at $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 70.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

NYSE:SPG opened at $117.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17. The company has a market cap of $38.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.51. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.02 and a twelve month high of $170.71.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.11%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 116.86%.

SPG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.92.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.