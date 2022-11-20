29,118 Shares in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Bought by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 29,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,000. Sigma Planning Corp owned approximately 0.07% of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HYLS. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 15.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 116.4% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 23,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 12,605 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 65.7% during the first quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 5,461 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 81,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the period.

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Stock Performance

HYLS stock opened at $39.47 on Friday. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $38.07 and a 52-week high of $47.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.43.

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th were paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 21st.

