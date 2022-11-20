Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 3,707 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Alps Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,115 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,707 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PTC were worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in PTC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PTC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of PTC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PTC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PTC shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on PTC from $153.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on PTC in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on PTC in a report on Friday, September 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on PTC from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.88.

In other PTC news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.42, for a total value of $963,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,879,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,069,295,521.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other PTC news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.42, for a total value of $963,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,879,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,069,295,521.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Blake D. Moret sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.84, for a total value of $11,884,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,191,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,092,264,382. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 160,861 shares of company stock valued at $19,634,084 in the last 90 days. 10.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PTC stock opened at $123.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.16. PTC Inc. has a one year low of $96.55 and a one year high of $133.14.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

