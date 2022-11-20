DA Davidson Cuts Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Price Target to $170.00

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by DA Davidson from $200.00 to $170.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.42 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.60 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on AAP. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and issued a $219.00 price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. UBS Group lowered Advance Auto Parts from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Advance Auto Parts from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Guggenheim lowered Advance Auto Parts from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $197.07.

Shares of AAP stock opened at $147.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.27. Advance Auto Parts has a twelve month low of $145.59 and a twelve month high of $244.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $171.75 and a 200 day moving average of $182.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 4.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will post 12.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.12%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 56,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,463,000 after purchasing an additional 7,139 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 4,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 4,881.8% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 477,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,600,000 after purchasing an additional 467,582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

