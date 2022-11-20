Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Raises Position in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) by 193.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 99,379 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 65,467 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Popular were worth $7,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Popular by 6.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 188,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,433,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Popular in the second quarter worth approximately $1,389,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Popular in the first quarter worth approximately $396,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Popular by 148.6% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 11,717 shares of the bank’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 7,004 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in shares of Popular by 216.7% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 345,297 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,226,000 after buying an additional 236,267 shares during the period. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BPOP shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Popular to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Popular to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Popular from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Popular from $91.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ BPOP opened at $69.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.62. Popular, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.47 and a 12-month high of $99.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.01%.

In other news, CFO Carlos J. Vazquez sold 9,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total value of $774,461.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 118,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,486,045.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Carlos J. Vazquez sold 9,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total value of $774,461.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 118,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,486,045.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jorge J. Garcia sold 1,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $110,944.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,965.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

