NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Position Increased by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) by 265.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,869 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,761 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in NetEase were worth $7,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of NetEase by 32.8% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in NetEase by 127.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in NetEase by 17.3% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its position in NetEase by 5.6% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 5,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in NetEase during the second quarter worth $31,000. 14.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NTES has been the topic of several analyst reports. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of NetEase from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of NetEase from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. TheStreet downgraded NetEase from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com downgraded NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on NetEase from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.50.

NTES stock opened at $67.44 on Friday. NetEase, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.09 and a twelve month high of $118.19. The company has a market cap of $44.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.14. NetEase had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 22.99%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that NetEase, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This is an increase from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.54%.

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on diverse content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Game Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

