Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires 95,000 Shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 310,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 95,000 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.49% of Travere Therapeutics worth $7,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 1,372.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 2,540.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 5,233 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $205,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 13.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $286,000.

Get Travere Therapeutics alerts:

Travere Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TVTX opened at $20.71 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.35. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.20 and a 1 year high of $31.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, insider Peter Heerma sold 3,042 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total transaction of $78,118.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,148 shares in the company, valued at $1,673,000.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

TVTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Bryan, Garnier & Co started coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Travere Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, commercialization, and delivering of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TVTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Travere Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travere Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.