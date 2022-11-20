Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New $7.40 Million Investment in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 116,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,403,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 26,008,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,820,616,000 after buying an additional 3,144,006 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,643,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,145,057,000 after buying an additional 2,264,629 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 196.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,892,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,451,000 after buying an additional 1,253,283 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,654,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,055,836,000 after buying an additional 1,159,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,747,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $192,357,000 after buying an additional 732,338 shares during the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PEG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.75.

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $57.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.55 and a 200-day moving average of $62.87. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $52.51 and a 1-year high of $75.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $28.78 billion, a PE ratio of 42.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.57.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 158.82%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

