The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Bought by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 105.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 55,685 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Southern were worth $7,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Southern during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Southern by 93.6% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its holdings in Southern by 186.2% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Southern during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

SO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut shares of Southern to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group raised shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Southern from $80.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Southern from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total transaction of $935,540.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,438,123.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 3,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total transaction of $200,690.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,916 shares in the company, valued at $2,626,472.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total transaction of $935,540.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,438,123.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 32,050 shares of company stock valued at $2,288,545 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SO opened at $65.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.18. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $60.71 and a 1-year high of $80.57. The stock has a market cap of $71.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.08%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

