Wagner Wealth Management LLC Sells 453 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 49.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 453 shares during the quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000.

Shares of IVW stock opened at $61.61 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.04. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $55.30 and a 1 year high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

