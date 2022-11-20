AIA Group Ltd Trims Position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

AIA Group Ltd lessened its stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,169 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTON. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Peloton Interactive by 1,054.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Peloton Interactive by 133.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive during the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Peloton Interactive by 96.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Peloton Interactive Stock Down 5.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ PTON opened at $10.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.48, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.47. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.66 and a 12 month high of $50.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.61). Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 83.97% and a negative return on equity of 116.53%. The business had revenue of $678.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

PTON has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

About Peloton Interactive

(Get Rating)

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.