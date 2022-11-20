Sigma Planning Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,943 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned 0.07% of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 678,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,799,000 after purchasing an additional 4,340 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 412,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,447,000 after acquiring an additional 7,523 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,504,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

BAB stock opened at $25.49 on Friday. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.39 and a 1-year high of $33.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.89.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Profile

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

