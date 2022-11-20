AIA Group Ltd Has $142,000 Stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

AIA Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 107.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Markel were worth $142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Markel by 500.0% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Markel in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Markel in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Markel in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. grew its position in Markel by 300.0% in the second quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 28 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MKL opened at $1,259.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,174.99 and a 200-day moving average of $1,245.07. Markel Co. has a one year low of $1,064.09 and a one year high of $1,519.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MKL. TheStreet downgraded shares of Markel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Markel from $1,500.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Markel in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,650.00 to $1,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Markel has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,450.00.

In other news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,230.60 per share, with a total value of $61,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,841,486.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director A. Lynne Puckett bought 83 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,213.86 per share, for a total transaction of $100,750.38. Following the purchase, the director now owns 956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,450.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,230.60 per share, with a total value of $61,530.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 42,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,841,486.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

