Wagner Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,541 Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,541 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,783,779 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,426,000 after acquiring an additional 564,801 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 710,954 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,344,000 after acquiring an additional 41,320 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 439,148 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,536,000 after acquiring an additional 22,473 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 131.1% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 23,108 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 13,108 shares during the last quarter. 21.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of VMO stock opened at $9.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.16 and a 200-day moving average of $9.95. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a one year low of $8.70 and a one year high of $13.95.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Cuts Dividend

About Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.0394 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

