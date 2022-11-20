Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 110,287 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 110,287 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $7,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 341,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,913,000 after acquiring an additional 4,297 shares during the period. Denver Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $715,000. AIA Group Ltd raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 116.6% in the 2nd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 198,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,385,000 after acquiring an additional 106,646 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 138,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,283,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Price Performance

NYSE PFE opened at $48.23 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.44 and a 12-month high of $61.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.36 and its 200-day moving average is $48.51. The company has a market capitalization of $270.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.69.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PFE. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.56.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.