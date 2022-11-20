Wagner Wealth Management LLC Makes New $27,000 Investment in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 25,668 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 83.5% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 35,608 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 16,200 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 89,328 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after buying an additional 22,433 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 80,134 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after buying an additional 25,297 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

ARCC stock opened at $19.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.02. Ares Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $16.53 and a twelve month high of $23.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.53 and a 200-day moving average of $19.02.

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 40.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Penelope F. Roll acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.04 per share, with a total value of $47,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,037,680. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ARCC shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Hovde Group cut their price objective on Ares Capital to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Ares Capital to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Ares Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.81.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

