Sigma Planning Corp Acquires 751 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,941 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 27,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWY opened at $127.46 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $124.56 and a 200-day moving average of $130.42. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $114.66 and a 52 week high of $176.10.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

