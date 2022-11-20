AIA Group Ltd Has $117,000 Stock Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

AIA Group Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,908 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,146 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Textron were worth $117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in Textron by 6.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 144,247 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,809,000 after buying an additional 8,719 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in Textron in the 2nd quarter worth about $914,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Textron by 88.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 380,708 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,639,000 after purchasing an additional 178,939 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Textron by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,318,093 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $202,636,000 after purchasing an additional 890,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Textron by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,316 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TXT has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Textron in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Textron from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Cfra upped their price target on Textron to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Textron from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.40.

TXT opened at $70.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.29 and a 200-day moving average of $63.89. Textron Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.11 and a 52-week high of $79.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. Textron’s payout ratio is 2.07%.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

