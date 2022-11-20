Sigma Planning Corp Has $1.30 Million Stock Holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,068 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 1,304.3% in the first quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 150.1% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. 50.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $29.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.68.

Carnival Co. & stock opened at $9.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.16. Carnival Co. & plc has a twelve month low of $6.11 and a twelve month high of $23.86. The firm has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

