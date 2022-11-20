Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,429 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned about 0.24% of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 97.3% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF in the second quarter valued at $229,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 38.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FCOM opened at $32.36 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF has a 52-week low of $29.70 and a 52-week high of $53.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.52.

