AIA Group Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

AIA Group Ltd decreased its holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) by 89.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,500 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Vistra were worth $150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Vistra by 27.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its holdings in Vistra by 4.7% in the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 12,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Vistra by 9.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Vistra by 3.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 20,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its holdings in Vistra by 0.9% in the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 107,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Vistra

In other Vistra news, EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total value of $1,533,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,524,138.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Vistra news, EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total value of $1,533,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,524,138.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Scott B. Helm bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.87 per share, for a total transaction of $238,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 308,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,356,757.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vistra Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VST opened at $22.91 on Friday. Vistra Corp. has a 1-year low of $19.65 and a 1-year high of $27.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.96. The company has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of -22.24 and a beta of 0.94.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.24). Vistra had a negative net margin of 1.94% and a positive return on equity of 44.82%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.193 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -71.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Vistra from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Featured Stories

