Sigma Planning Corp Boosts Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,701 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,179 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,043,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,611,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,127 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,664,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,452,830,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423,565 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,779,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,163,350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169,201 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,543,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,021,000 after purchasing an additional 162,904 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,966,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,596,000 after purchasing an additional 70,602 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,138 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total value of $77,930.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,036 shares in the company, valued at $1,919,905.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

XEL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $86.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $79.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.55.

NASDAQ:XEL opened at $68.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.20. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.89 and a fifty-two week high of $77.66. The firm has a market cap of $37.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

