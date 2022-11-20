Wealthsource Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Wealthsource Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 20.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 242,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,339,000 after buying an additional 40,838 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 3.2% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Ulrich Consultants & Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,078,000. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 6.3% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 131,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,456,000 after buying an additional 7,766 shares during the period. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 13.1% during the second quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CMI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Cummins to $247.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $266.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $244.63.

Cummins Price Performance

Cummins stock opened at $250.31 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.27 and a 52-week high of $254.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $226.02 and a 200-day moving average of $214.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.88 by ($1.67). Cummins had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.96 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 17.35 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Cummins’s payout ratio is 46.83%.

Insider Activity at Cummins

In related news, insider Tracy A. Embree sold 12,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.17, for a total transaction of $2,985,460.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,390,902.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Tracy A. Embree sold 12,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.17, for a total transaction of $2,985,460.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,390,902.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 1,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.86, for a total transaction of $248,951.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,839,491.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 110,214 shares of company stock valued at $27,154,095. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

