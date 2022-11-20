4,505 Shares in Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTIP) Purchased by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTIP – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GTIP. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $221,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $317,000. Herold Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF by 19.2% in the second quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 6,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF by 24.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GTIP opened at $48.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.04. Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.51 and a one year high of $59.21.

