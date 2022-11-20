Wealthsource Partners LLC Invests $226,000 in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in Snowflake by 4.6% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Quantum Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Snowflake by 2.4% in the first quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Snowflake by 0.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in Snowflake by 1.2% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Snowflake by 50.0% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total value of $299,012.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,591,296.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total value of $299,012.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,591,296.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total transaction of $239,573.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,217 shares in the company, valued at $433,933.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,599 shares of company stock worth $669,710. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SNOW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $120.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.49.

NYSE:SNOW opened at $146.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.37 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $166.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.59. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.26 and a 1-year high of $400.60.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.16). Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 12.57% and a negative net margin of 41.25%. The company had revenue of $497.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.03 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

