Wealthsource Partners LLC Has $251,000 Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG)

Wealthsource Partners LLC lowered its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG – Get Rating) by 34.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,068 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 45.3% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 7.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PHDG opened at $33.90 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.17. Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF has a twelve month low of $32.22 and a twelve month high of $38.54.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.