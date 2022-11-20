Wealthsource Partners LLC Trims Stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Wealthsource Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,998 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 698 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter worth $214,000. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 15.3% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,420 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 43.6% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 994 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter worth $212,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.4% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 827,379 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,645,000 after purchasing an additional 11,612 shares in the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BSX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.71.

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Price Performance

In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 1,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total value of $71,482.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,043,293.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 1,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total value of $71,482.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,043,293.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 125,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $5,280,959.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,767,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,188,900.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 274,154 shares of company stock worth $11,158,859. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BSX stock opened at $42.96 on Friday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $34.98 and a 52 week high of $47.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.84.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Boston Scientific had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.