Wealthsource Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Get Rating) by 42.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,198 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,955 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,600,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,922,000 after buying an additional 1,716,878 shares in the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,672,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,410,000 after buying an additional 232,806 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,673,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,006,000 after acquiring an additional 115,091 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,321,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,874,000 after acquiring an additional 447,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,183,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,936,000 after acquiring an additional 123,176 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Price Performance

Shares of PCY stock opened at $18.36 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.66. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a twelve month low of $16.20 and a twelve month high of $26.65.

