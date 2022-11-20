Wealthsource Partners LLC Sells 400 Shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Wealthsource Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in IAA were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in IAA by 334.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in IAA by 104.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAA during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IAA by 841.1% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of IAA by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the period. 99.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on IAA shares. CJS Securities downgraded shares of IAA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of IAA from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of IAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Barrington Research cut shares of IAA from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of IAA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.60.

Shares of IAA stock opened at $39.25 on Friday. IAA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.32 and a 52-week high of $52.20. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.99 and a 200-day moving average of $36.12.

IAA (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $497.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.61 million. IAA had a return on equity of 76.94% and a net margin of 13.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IAA, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IAA, Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects vehicle buyers and sellers. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a range of sellers. It provides buyers with various bidding/buying digital channels, vehicle merchandising, evaluation services and online bidding tools, and replacement part inventory.

