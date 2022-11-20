Wealthsource Partners LLC Buys 456 Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,599 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,206,714 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $244,235,000 after acquiring an additional 166,010 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,092,524 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $200,390,000 after buying an additional 57,485 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,609,132 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,319,000 after buying an additional 223,267 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,097,574 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,190,000 after buying an additional 221,893 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 977,968 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,787,000 after buying an additional 69,488 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE APAM opened at $34.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.95. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.67 and a 12-month high of $50.04.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.58%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.50%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APAM. TheStreet lowered shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.25.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

