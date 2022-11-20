Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Stock Holdings Decreased by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC lowered its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 518 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 408.0% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 22,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after buying an additional 18,047 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 3,645 shares during the period. Finally, Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at about $395,000. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Mark Casper sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total value of $205,282.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,749.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Mark Casper sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total transaction of $205,282.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,217 shares in the company, valued at $764,749.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total transaction of $473,220.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,548,245.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,890 shares of company stock worth $1,405,502 in the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Newmont Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE NEM opened at $45.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.63. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $37.45 and a 12 month high of $86.37. The company has a market capitalization of $35.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.82 and a beta of 0.25.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). Newmont had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 174.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on NEM shares. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Newmont from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Newmont from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.06.

Newmont Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Featured Articles

